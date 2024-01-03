Bangladesh’s NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services

In a significant fiscal policy reversal, Bangladesh’s National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a new directive that exempts 100 percent export-oriented industries from paying value-added tax (VAT) on port services related to the import of raw materials and the export of finished goods. This decision overrules a previous mandate as per the Finance Act of 2022, which had imposed a 15% VAT on port services starting from 27 September 2023.

The Impact on the Garment Sector

The previous VAT imposition had a considerable impact on the Bangladeshi garment sector, a prominent player in the country’s economy. The added cost was estimated at over Tk1,000 per container, a substantial burden for exporters. Responding to this financial stress, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) had appealed to the NBR in October 2023 to reconsider the VAT imposition.

A Relief for Exporters

The recent directive, following this appeal, is a significant relief to exporters. It aims to reduce their fiscal burden and enhance their competitiveness in the global marketplace. While the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has not yet received official notification of the directive, it has expressed its readiness to comply once formally informed.

Anticipated Benefits for the Apparel Sector

This exemption is anticipated to significantly aid export-oriented industries, particularly the all-important apparel sector. By relieving the added costs of VAT on port services, the NBR has paved the way for a more competitive and robust export sector, reinforcing Bangladesh’s position on the global stage.

