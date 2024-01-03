en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Bangladesh’s NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services

In a significant fiscal policy reversal, Bangladesh’s National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a new directive that exempts 100 percent export-oriented industries from paying value-added tax (VAT) on port services related to the import of raw materials and the export of finished goods. This decision overrules a previous mandate as per the Finance Act of 2022, which had imposed a 15% VAT on port services starting from 27 September 2023.

The Impact on the Garment Sector

The previous VAT imposition had a considerable impact on the Bangladeshi garment sector, a prominent player in the country’s economy. The added cost was estimated at over Tk1,000 per container, a substantial burden for exporters. Responding to this financial stress, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) had appealed to the NBR in October 2023 to reconsider the VAT imposition.

(Read Also: Bangladesh’s NBR Solicits Stakeholder Input for Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Preparation)

A Relief for Exporters

The recent directive, following this appeal, is a significant relief to exporters. It aims to reduce their fiscal burden and enhance their competitiveness in the global marketplace. While the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has not yet received official notification of the directive, it has expressed its readiness to comply once formally informed.

(Read Also: 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film ‘Fereshte’)

Anticipated Benefits for the Apparel Sector

This exemption is anticipated to significantly aid export-oriented industries, particularly the all-important apparel sector. By relieving the added costs of VAT on port services, the NBR has paved the way for a more competitive and robust export sector, reinforcing Bangladesh’s position on the global stage.

Bangladesh Business Economy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

