en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Takes a Leap Towards Affordable Homeownership with Mortgage Refinance Company

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Bangladesh Takes a Leap Towards Affordable Homeownership with Mortgage Refinance Company

In a significant move to make homeownership more accessible and affordable, the government of Bangladesh is planning to establish a Mortgage Refinance Company (MRC). Expected to operate under the supervision of the Bangladesh Bank, this initiative comes as a response to high real estate prices which have made it challenging for a large segment of the population to afford homes, particularly in urban areas where housing demand is soaring alongside urbanization.

Revamping Homeownership with MRC

The MRC aims to provide potential homeowners with improved loan terms, resulting in reduced interest rates and more favorable repayment conditions. Such a change could increase liquidity in the housing market, making it more accessible to a broader demographic. The World Bank is set to conduct a feasibility study for the establishment of the MRC, underlining the initiative’s potential to contribute not only to long-term stability in the housing market but also within the wider financial sector.

Fostering Economic Stability and Social Well-being

The inception of the MRC is anticipated to foster economic stability, social well-being, and stronger communities. However, for the initiative to succeed, it will require stringent oversight and transparency to protect the interests of homeowners and financial institutions. The government’s move is seen as a praiseworthy attempt towards inclusive development and a step forward to a more equitable and sustainable future for the citizens of Bangladesh.

World Bank’s Role and Further Steps

The World Bank’s feasibility study will be crucial in setting up the MRC and will highlight the importance of rigorous oversight and transparency for the initiative’s success. With this initiative, Bangladesh takes a significant stride towards making homeownership more affordable and accessible, thereby promoting a more inclusive and sustainable society.

0
Bangladesh Business Economy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
10 mins ago
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Mohammad Ali Arafat, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, has taken to social media to affirm his commitment to uphold the country as a non-communal and democratic state, promising unrestricted freedom of expression. Arafat, a multi-talented individual with a background in academia, social advocacy, and politics, condemned those who exploit politics with communal overtones.
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
7 hours ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
49 mins ago
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox's Bazar Buddhist Monastery
3 hours ago
BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox's Bazar Buddhist Monastery
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister Amid Controversy
5 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
2 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
3 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
4 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
6 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
7 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
7 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
8 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
9 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
10 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app