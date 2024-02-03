Bangladesh Industries Minister Pledges Fervent Support for SME Development

The Industries Minister of Bangladesh, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, has pledged amplified backing for the SME Foundation in a bid to bolster the development of small and medium industries in the country. This commitment was made during a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the SME Foundation, headed by its chairman Masudur Rahman.

Promising Support for SME Foundation

The minister underscored that efforts will be ramped up to accelerate the foundation's sundry activities. These include providing low-interest financing, marketing support for products, advocating for the use of new technology among entrepreneurs, fostering SME cluster-based development, and enhancing skills. The presence of Zakia Sultana, the senior secretary of the Ministry of Industry, added heft to the meeting.

Fostering Growth and Competitiveness

The move is strategically aimed at fostering the growth and competitiveness of SMEs in Bangladesh. The government's target is to achieve a higher GDP contribution from the SME sector, recognising the SME Foundation as a primary institution for SME development in Bangladesh. The allocation of funds, distribution of stimulus packages, and the commitment of the foundation to support SMEs and entrepreneurs were highlighted.

Addressing Challenges and Advancing Development

Additional discussions during the seminar organized by the SME Foundation and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) addressed the challenges and paved the way forward for plastic waste recycling in Bangladesh. The seminar underscored the need for a coherent policy for plastic waste collection and reuse and emphasized the potential for increased shipments of plastic products if provided with proper policy support. The contribution of the plastic sector to the economic development of the country and the high percentage of waste plastic recycled were also underscored.

The essential role of Cottage Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) in Bangladesh's economy, their contribution to employment, income generation, and overall economic development were also discussed. The hurdles faced by SMEs in accessing finance were highlighted, suggesting possible solutions such as policy reforms, institutional support, and financial inclusion. The need for intensified support and promotion of the SME sector in Bangladesh is a priority.