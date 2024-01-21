Bangladesh Government Considers Tax Reductions for Ramadan Affordability

In a bid to offset the prolonged inflation and fulfill its election promise, the Bangladesh government is contemplating reducing taxes on essential commodities such as edible oil, sugar, and dates ahead of Ramadan. An emergency inter-ministerial meeting, involving the finance, commerce, food, and agriculture ministries, was convened to address this matter. The Bangladesh Bank also joined the discussions, underscoring the urgency and importance of the issue.

Addressing the Challenges

The meeting was necessitated by a surge in inflation affecting the common man's pocket. One key insight from the meeting was the increase in Letters of Credit (LC) for essential goods compared to previous years. This indicates a healthy trend of LCs being opened for imports. However, it was noted that some delays were occurring in customs clearance at ports.

Measures to Ensure Affordability

In a bold move, the government has empowered the commerce ministry to import certain essentials without seeking further permissions. It has also asked the power ministry to ensure an uninterrupted supply to industries. These measures are aimed at preventing disruptions in the supply chain and ensuring the smooth transportation of goods. The government will not hesitate to take strict action against any attempts at market manipulation.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali assured the nation of sufficient stock for Ramadan and warned of severe measures against entities aiming to destabilize the market. He also hinted at the possibility of subsidized goods being sold at various points in Dhaka by the fisheries and livestock ministry, with plans to extend this initiative beyond the capital.

Supporting the Poor and Low-Income Families

The state minister for commerce plans to visit India to negotiate a quota for essential commodities. Meanwhile, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will continue its mission of offering subsidized essentials to poor and low-income families. The TCB is planning to sell grams and dates at reduced prices during Ramadan, specifically for Dhaka residents. The government's actions reflect its commitment to making Ramadan affordable for all, especially the economically disadvantaged sections of the society.