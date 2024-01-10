Bangladesh Eyes Surge in Western Apparel Demand Amid Festive Retail Growth

In a heartening turn of developments, Western buyers are poised to escalate their apparel sourcing from Bangladesh, driven by a remarkable surge in retail sales during recent celebrations like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This projection comes straight from the desk of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, who believes that the festive retail frenzy has paved the way for not only inventory clearance but also set the stage for favorable economic indicators that could bolster consumer purchasing power.

Optimistic Outlook Amid Challenges

Despite the customary lull in orders during election periods, the recently concluded 12th national election in Bangladesh has sparked anticipations of a surge in apparel demand from Western nations. Factors such as the conclusion of interest rate hikes and a softening inflation scenario contribute to this optimistic outlook. However, Hassan also underscored internal challenges that could potentially impede business growth. These include a pressing need for streamlined business processes, stringent corruption control, and timely execution of large-scale projects.

Push for Sustainable Energy

Highlighting the critical role of consistent gas and electricity supply in meeting shipment deadlines, Hassan proposed tax incentives for investments in solar energy. While expressing confidence in the incumbent government’s initiatives, he also spotlighted issues such as customs-related harassment and the need for banking policies that foster capacity enhancement and fortify backward linkages.

Growth Amid Global Challenges

Bangladesh has successfully tripled its share in global clothing exports, soaring to 7.9% in 2022 from a mere 2.5% in 2005. Despite facing global market challenges and grappling with escalating production costs, Bangladesh has steadfastly maintained its position as the world’s second largest clothing exporter after China. The nation’s strategic moves towards value-added products and diversifying orders from China have significantly contributed to this growth.

The dip in China’s apparel global market share has opened up opportunities for Bangladesh, leading to an increase in market share in emerging markets such as Japan, India, and Korea. Bangladesh’s ready-made garment exports touched a staggering $23.99 billion during the first half of 2023, marking a 5.65% increase compared to the same period the previous year. With China’s share in global clothing exports on the decline, Bangladesh managed to reclaim its second spot in the global clothing export market, after being momentarily displaced by Vietnam in 2020.