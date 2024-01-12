Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System

Bangladesh Bank, the nation’s central bank, is deliberating the implementation of a crawling peg system for its currency. This potential policy shift is a marked deviation from its previous pledge to maintain a freely floating exchange rate. The crawling peg system permits the currency to oscillate within a defined band around a central value, adjusted periodically at a fixed, minimal rate. This system, while still in the planning stages, is being actively developed for its forthcoming implementation.

Strategic Adjustment in Currency Management

The decision to potentially adopt a crawling peg system demonstrates a strategic shift in Bangladesh’s approach to managing its currency in relation to foreign currencies. This move could have significant implications for the country’s trade, investment, and overall economic stability. The central bank’s spokesperson, Mezbaul Haque, confirmed the ongoing discussions about the system during a phone call.

Collaboration with International Monetary Fund

Bangladesh Bank is reportedly working with a technical mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to formulate the currency mechanism. The central bank views a market-driven exchange rate as a significant risk for inflation. The adoption of the crawling peg is seen as an initial stage before transitioning into a floating exchange rate mechanism. The new currency system’s introduction is expected to be part of the bank’s upcoming monetary policy announcement for the second half of the current fiscal year.

Addressing Economic Instability

The crawling peg system is often employed to control currency movements when there is a potential threat of devaluation due to factors such as inflation or economic instability. Until August 2022, Bangladesh Bank maintained a controlled exchange rate mechanism, permitting limited currency appreciation and depreciation. However, in September 2022, the bank implemented a multiple exchange rate mechanism, which failed to stabilize the forex market, leading to a decrease in foreign exchange reserves. The shift towards a crawling peg system could indicate a move towards more stable, controlled currency management.