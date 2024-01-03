en English
Bahrain

Bahrain’s New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
In a move that has sparked fervent debate, Bahrain’s parliament has recently passed the ‘Foreign Financial Transfers Tax’, imposing a two percent charge on money sent overseas. Advocates of this tax argue it will serve as a catalyst for diversifying Bahrain’s oil-heavy economy and pave the way for fresh income streams, thereby enhancing the country’s economic stability.

The Concerns

However, the new tax has its share of detractors who fear that it could damage Bahrain’s appeal to foreign investors and undercut its competitive edge. They express apprehensions that this tax could prompt an exodus of international institutions and skilled labor, potentially leading to a ghost town effect. The Central Bank of Bahrain shares these concerns, warning that the tax could push the movement of funds towards an unregulated shadow economy.

The Impact on Bahraini Workers

Alongside these economic concerns, a heated debate over the impact on Bahraini workers has also surfaced. Critics argue that the tax should target specific sectors where foreign workers might displace local talent. Interestingly, data shows that Bahraini workers often command higher salaries compared to their foreign counterparts, indicating that the issue may not be as clear-cut as it appears.

The Way Forward

As the country stands at a crucial economic crossroads, there is widespread agreement that nuanced policies are crucial to strike a balance between foreign investment and local prosperity. The challenge lies in ensuring that Bahrain continues to be an attractive destination for investors while also safeguarding the interests of its domestic workforce.

Bahrain Business Economy
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

