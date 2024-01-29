Bahrain's LMRA Conducts Over a Thousand Inspections, Detains and Deports Violators

In an unyielding pursuit to uphold the rule of law and maintain the stability of the labor market, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) in Bahrain carried out a staggering 1,002 inspection campaigns and visits from January 21-27. These extensive efforts resulted in the detention of 49 workers found to be in breach of regulations, with 162 violators subsequently deported.

Enforcing Compliance Across All Fronts

The inspections were not a random act of enforcement but a meticulously planned operation that spanned across all governorates of Bahrain. The primary aim was to ensure compliance with both the LMRA and Residency Laws, thus creating a well-regulated, fair, and competitive labor market. Various shops, often the hub of such violations, were placed under the scanner.

A Coordinated Interdepartmental Effort

This operation was not a solo endeavor by the LMRA. Several government entities were involved, including the Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Evidence, the Sentence Enforcement Directorate, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. This joint initiative was indicative of the kingdom's commitment to maintaining its economic and social security.

Targeting Illegal Labor Practices

The campaigns were pointedly aimed at addressing and eradicating illegal labor practices. By doing so, the LMRA and its partners sought to sustain the stability and competitiveness of the labor market. Such practices are not only detrimental to the workers involved but also pose a significant threat to the overall economy of the kingdom.

A Call to Action for the Public

However, the LMRA understands that the government alone cannot shoulder this burden. It has, therefore, called on the public to assist in these efforts by reporting any violations they witness. Citizens can do so through the LMRA's website, call center, or the government's Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul). This collaborative approach will ensure a more secure and prosperous future for the kingdom and its people.