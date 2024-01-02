en English
Bahrain

Bahrain’s Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024: A Comprehensive Data Collection

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Bahrain has officially kicked off the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024, a year-long data gathering initiative set to shape the nation’s economic and social program development. The survey, spearheaded by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), aims to provide an exhaustive database for decision-makers, public and private sectors, researchers, and investors by scrutinizing family income and spending patterns across 6,000 randomly selected households.

Tracking Bahrain’s Economic Pulse

The survey was ordered by Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa as a measure to gauge living standards and determine average household income and expenditure. The data collected will also serve to identify items for the consumer price index, offering an insightful peek into the nation’s economic health. To maintain the accuracy and reliability of information, the iGA has enlisted about 35 trained personnel, chosen specifically for their experience and communication skills.

A Four-Step Journey Into Households

The surveyors will be making at least four visits to each household to fill out various forms on electronic tablets or through an electronic link. These visits will be scheduled at convenient times through a call center, ensuring improved cooperation and trust in the process. The survey intends to understand household expenditures on goods, identify the most commonly used goods and services contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and observe the price changes of these goods.

Safeguarding the Confidentiality of Data

The iGA, which has been conducting such surveys since 1974-1975, guarantees the confidentiality and privacy of the data under the law. After the data collection, field supervisors will review the completed forms, which will then be scrutinized by a specialized team to reveal indicators such as average family income, expenditures, and size, all crucial for policy and planning.

