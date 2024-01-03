Bahamas Real Estate: Rising Rental Costs and Global Investment Opportunities

The Bahamas’ real estate market has seen a significant surge in rental rates over the past three years, with a 40 to 70 percent increase, according to Matt Sweeting, CEO of 1oak Bahamas. With escalating rental costs impacting Bahamians’ ability to save for home ownership, Sweeting advises considering a purchase over indefinite renting.

Rising Appraisal Prices and Limited Inventory

The current market dynamics are favoring sellers, with rising appraisal prices and limited inventory. This situation has made it increasingly challenging for individuals and couples to afford their desired real estate. Nonetheless, despite these hurdles, 1oak Bahamas marked a successful 2023, with a sales increase of 40 percent, amounting to nearly $10 million.

Supporting Home Buyers in 2024

For 2024, Sweeting aims to offer more comprehensive support to buyers throughout the entire home buying or building process. This support is particularly crucial for those considering purchasing vacant land. Furthermore, he observes a growing interest in gated communities among Bahamians, especially high-income earners, who seek security and safety. Sweeting’s insights highlight the broader economic and societal trends currently affecting the Bahamian housing market.

Investment Opportunities in Global Real Estate

On the global front, real estate agent Jeff Tricoli has identified several cities with promising real estate investment opportunities. These cities include Boise, Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, and Raleigh Durham. Tricoli cites factors such as home appreciation, yearly growth, population growth, job market stability, affordable housing, and high demand as reasons for investors to consider these cities.