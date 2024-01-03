en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahamas

Bahamas Real Estate: Rising Rental Costs and Global Investment Opportunities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Bahamas Real Estate: Rising Rental Costs and Global Investment Opportunities

The Bahamas’ real estate market has seen a significant surge in rental rates over the past three years, with a 40 to 70 percent increase, according to Matt Sweeting, CEO of 1oak Bahamas. With escalating rental costs impacting Bahamians’ ability to save for home ownership, Sweeting advises considering a purchase over indefinite renting.

Rising Appraisal Prices and Limited Inventory

The current market dynamics are favoring sellers, with rising appraisal prices and limited inventory. This situation has made it increasingly challenging for individuals and couples to afford their desired real estate. Nonetheless, despite these hurdles, 1oak Bahamas marked a successful 2023, with a sales increase of 40 percent, amounting to nearly $10 million.

Supporting Home Buyers in 2024

For 2024, Sweeting aims to offer more comprehensive support to buyers throughout the entire home buying or building process. This support is particularly crucial for those considering purchasing vacant land. Furthermore, he observes a growing interest in gated communities among Bahamians, especially high-income earners, who seek security and safety. Sweeting’s insights highlight the broader economic and societal trends currently affecting the Bahamian housing market.

Investment Opportunities in Global Real Estate

On the global front, real estate agent Jeff Tricoli has identified several cities with promising real estate investment opportunities. These cities include Boise, Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, and Raleigh Durham. Tricoli cites factors such as home appreciation, yearly growth, population growth, job market stability, affordable housing, and high demand as reasons for investors to consider these cities.

0
Bahamas Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume

By Nimrah Khatoon

Romell Knowles Charts a New Course for Bahamian Sports Ahead of Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Agape Eagles Clinch Junior Boys' Championship in Yuletide Classic

By Salman Khan

Nelly Shines with Diamond-Studded Watch at New Year's Eve Bash

By Justice Nwafor

DeSantis Sparks Controversy Over US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon D ...
@Bahamas · 2 hours
DeSantis Sparks Controversy Over US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon D ...
heart comment 0
Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government’s Deal with JDL

By BNN Correspondents

Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government's Deal with JDL
Construction Boom in the Bahamas: A 2024 Forecast Marred by Banking Challenges

By Shivani Chauhan

Construction Boom in the Bahamas: A 2024 Forecast Marred by Banking Challenges
First Murder of 2024: A Reflective Look at Crime Trends and Prevention Strategies

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

First Murder of 2024: A Reflective Look at Crime Trends and Prevention Strategies
High-Profile Trials Set to Commence in The Bahamas in 2024

By Salman Khan

High-Profile Trials Set to Commence in The Bahamas in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
10 seconds
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
15 seconds
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
18 seconds
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
20 seconds
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
32 seconds
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
37 seconds
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns
43 seconds
High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
5 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
5 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
25 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app