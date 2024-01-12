Azerbaijan Showcases Economic Diversification and Green Commitment at Baku Conference

In a significant gathering at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, the conference titled “State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy” is being held. The event is a combined effort of various business associations and entrepreneurs spanning across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, logistics, ICT, healthcare, insurance, tourism, and textiles.

A Spotlight on Azerbaijan’s Economic Diversification

A standout feature of the conference is the screening of a film that throws light on Azerbaijan’s triumphant strides towards economic diversification and the enhancement of the private sector over the past two decades. This showcases Azerbaijan’s diligent efforts towards green and sustainable development, including the establishment of green energy zones, the forging of strategic partnerships for renewable energy projects, and the nation’s pledge towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Commitment to Green Energy and Climate Action

The conference also highlights the inauguration of the Garadag Solar PV Plant and Azerbaijan’s endorsement for international green energy projects in the region. The country’s plans for a broader application of renewable energy sources and the proclamation of 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year further underline its commitment to environmental protection and climate action.

Azerbaijan’s Role in Global Climate Governance

The fact that Baku is hosting the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change underscores Azerbaijan’s position as a responsible participant in the international community’s efforts to tackle global warming and environmental threats. The conference aims to culminate in a collective statement endorsing the political direction of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, as agreed upon by the event’s participants.