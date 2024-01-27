Azerbaijan Establishes 'Vehicle Recycling Fund' for Greener Future

In a significant move towards modern ecological policies, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has enacted a decree to establish the 'Vehicle Recycling Fund'. This initiative will be financed from the state budget to proffer benefits, one-time payments, and stimulate measures for the recycling of vehicles.

Aligning with Azerbaijani Laws

The establishment of the fund aligns with the Azerbaijani laws on waste and the budget system. It is a comprehensive step towards adhering to Article 14-3 of the Azerbaijani law 'On waste' and Article 5 of the Azerbaijani law 'On the budget system'. This move is a clear nod towards the country's commitment to managing waste efficiently and responsibly.

A New Chapter in Vehicle Recycling

The Vehicle Recycling Fund is designed to encourage vehicle recycling activities, a progressive step in the country's journey towards sustainable development. The fund will not only aid in reducing the environmental impact of discarded vehicles but also provide a financial framework to support these recycling efforts.

Operational from February 2024

The decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev will come into effect on February 1, 2024. The Ministry of Finance and the 'Tamiz Shahar' Open Joint Stock Company have been delegated the responsibility to address any issues arising from the decree. Their roles will be crucial in ensuring that the fund operates smoothly and reaches its intended goals.

With the inception of the Vehicle Recycling Fund, Azerbaijan takes a definitive step towards environmental conservation and sustainability. It embodies the nation's commitment to reducing waste, promoting recycling, and creating a greener future.