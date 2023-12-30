en English
Asia

Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performance in a Decade

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:49 am EST
Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performance in a Decade

On the final trading day of 2023, Asian stock markets presented a varied performance. Tokyo’s Nikkei index capped the year with a remarkable 28.2% gain, executing its best annual performance in a decade. Despite this, Asian stocks overall have trailed behind their global counterparts.

Anticipation of U.S. Federal Rate Cut

Investors’ expectation of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut as early as March has been a significant factor in market gains. The U.S. dollar is projected to have its worst year since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to expectations of a Fed rate cut, while other countries might hold higher rates.

Challenges in Chinese Markets and Rebound of Tech Sector

Chinese markets have confronted hurdles due to the country’s slow economic recovery from stringent pandemic lockdowns. However, there has been positive news from the Chinese tech sector, with Huawei projecting a 9% revenue increase for 2023, despite the ongoing U.S. sanctions.

Positive Movement in European and U.S. Stocks

European stocks exhibited positive movement, and U.S. equities have sustained a steady upward trend, supported by moderating inflation and a robust labor market. U.S. Department of Labor data revealed a slight rise in unemployment claims. However, the level remains historically low. Year-end market activity is anticipated to continue positively but within a narrow range of trading volumes.

Global Oil and Gold Prices

Global oil prices have stabilized after concerns about Red Sea shipping disruptions diminished following a U.S.-led naval coalition formation. U.S. oil prices dropped over three percent despite a report of reduced crude oil and gasoline stocks. Gold prices decreased by 0.8% from their recent peak.

The Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in Brunei, Sabah, and Sarawak, has provided this information and continues to be a primary source of local and international business news.

Asia Business Economy
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

