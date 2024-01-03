en English
Asia

Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

The dawn of 2024 saw Asian stock markets in a significant sell-off, mirroring Wall Street’s slump as the global economic outlook stirred concerns. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reported substantial declines, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and South Korea’s market recording notable dips. In contrast, the US dollar held onto its gains against a basket of currencies, while US Treasury yields witnessed a slight dip.

The Wall Street Pattern

The Asian market’s performance followed a similar trajectory as Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had experienced drops. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, notably the confrontation between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and economic indicators suggesting a potential global slowdown contributed to the market volatility.

Global Trade Dynamics Shift

Shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd signaled a plateau in demand, implying a shift in global trade dynamics. This shift could be a significant game-changer for global economies. The US manufacturing industry may be weaker than expected, and growth in construction spending slowed in November, further fueling the economic concerns.

Significance of Forthcoming US Data

Experts like Padhraic Garvey of ING emphasize the significance of forthcoming US data, including the ISM manufacturing survey, for providing insights into economic conditions and the Fed’s rate trajectory. The main driver for the week will likely be the December U.S. payrolls report, which will help market participants gauge the timing of any Fed rate cuts. The Fed is expected to hold rates at its January meeting, but traders expect a near 70% chance of a 25-basis point cut in March.

As the world awaits more high-profile reports on the economy later this week, the Asian stock market scenario reflects a cautious global economic outlook and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive moves on interest rates.

Asia Business Economy
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

