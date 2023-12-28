en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:22 am EST
Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

Asian markets were awash in a sea of green, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index emerging as the high tide, buoyed by investor anticipation of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming year. This optimism was sparked by the Fed’s recent hint that its cycle of rate hikes might soon be curbed due to a slowdown in global inflation. Most Asian markets mimicked this positive trend, except for Japan’s stock exchange, weighed down by a stronger yen and expired dividend rights.

A Tale of Two Markets

While the Nikkei 225 faced a downturn, Wall Street’s Dow Jones Industrial Average was busy scaling new peaks. European markets also opened on a high note, reflecting a global market teetering on the edge of anticipation and caution. Despite the slowdown, US inflation is still above the Federal Reserve’s two percent target, indicating a not-so-rosy economic picture. Consumer spending, a critical pillar of the US economy, is yet to recover fully, mirrored in the modest increase in holiday retail sales compared to the previous year.

Commodities on the Move

Gold has always been an investor’s safe haven in turbulent times, and the current market scenario was no exception. Gold prices witnessed a surge, reiterating their position as a secure investment bet. Meanwhile, the oil markets felt the heat from geopolitical concerns, from conflicts in the Middle East to attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes. However, oil prices held steady, following news of resumed transit through the Red Sea by major shipping companies under the protection of a US-led naval coalition.

Expectations and Reality

The market optimism surrounding a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve needs to be balanced with a dose of reality. While the Fed’s cycle of rate hikes may be nearing its end, uncertainties persist. US inflation, though decelerating, is still above the targeted level, and consumer spending is yet to bounce back. Geopolitical concerns continue to cast a shadow over oil markets, and gold prices are surging, indicating investor unease. As the global economic landscape adjusts to these developments, the anticipation of a rate cut serves as both a beacon of hope and a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.

0
Asia Business Economy HongKong
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations

By BNN Correspondents

Cambodia Witnesses Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2023, Chinese Visitors Lead the Charge

By Mahnoor Jehangir

China Advises Citizens to Evacuate Northern Myanmar Amid Escalating Unrest

By Geeta Pillai

Vietnam's Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate ...
@Asia · 2 hours
Vietnam's Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate ...
heart comment 0
Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment
Australia’s Cricket Triumphs: An Unprecedented Year in Review

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Triumphs: An Unprecedented Year in Review
Progress and Prospects Discussed at the Fourth Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting

By Justice Nwafor

Progress and Prospects Discussed at the Fourth Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders' Meeting
Armenian PM Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Aliyev Hold Informal Dialogue at Saint Petersburg Summit

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian PM Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Aliyev Hold Informal Dialogue at Saint Petersburg Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
4 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
6 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
7 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
8 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
8 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
12 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
15 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
16 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
17 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app