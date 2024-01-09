en English
Asia

Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street

Asian markets are charting a course towards recovery after a tumultuous sell-off early this week. Investor eyes are trained on Tokyo’s inflation data, a bellwether for Japan’s comprehensive inflation trend. A slight dip was recorded in the capital’s inflation rate in December, falling to 2.4% from November’s 2.6%, with core inflation remaining unchanged at 2.1%, in line with market forecasts.

Anticipation Around Australia’s Retail Data

Meanwhile, in Australia, the release of November’s retail sales figures is eagerly awaited, a key determinant in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decisions. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 opened with a significant 1.05% surge, offering a strong start for investors.

Positivity in Japan and Hong Kong Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also positioned for a robust opening after a public holiday. Futures are hinting at a potential resurgence for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, alluding to the possibility of a widespread recovery in Asian markets.

U.S. Tech Stocks Drive Momentum

Across the Pacific, in the United States, technology shares were the driving force behind major index gains. Nvidia reached a new all-time high, while tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple also experienced growth. This positive momentum in the tech sector led to substantial gains in the Nasdaq Composite and boosted the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Saudi Arabia’s Price Cut Impact on U.S. Crude Oil

In an unexpected turn, U.S. crude oil prices plummeted by more than 4% following Saudi Arabia’s decision to slash prices for its Arab Light crude oil for Asian clientele – a move reflecting apprehension over global demand. Analysts view this step by Saudi Arabia as a strategy to retain its market share in the face of record U.S. oil production.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

