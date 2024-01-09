Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
Asian markets are charting a course towards recovery after a tumultuous sell-off early this week. Investor eyes are trained on Tokyo’s inflation data, a bellwether for Japan’s comprehensive inflation trend. A slight dip was recorded in the capital’s inflation rate in December, falling to 2.4% from November’s 2.6%, with core inflation remaining unchanged at 2.1%, in line with market forecasts.
Anticipation Around Australia’s Retail Data
Meanwhile, in Australia, the release of November’s retail sales figures is eagerly awaited, a key determinant in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decisions. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 opened with a significant 1.05% surge, offering a strong start for investors.
Positivity in Japan and Hong Kong Markets
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also positioned for a robust opening after a public holiday. Futures are hinting at a potential resurgence for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, alluding to the possibility of a widespread recovery in Asian markets.
U.S. Tech Stocks Drive Momentum
Across the Pacific, in the United States, technology shares were the driving force behind major index gains. Nvidia reached a new all-time high, while tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple also experienced growth. This positive momentum in the tech sector led to substantial gains in the Nasdaq Composite and boosted the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Saudi Arabia’s Price Cut Impact on U.S. Crude Oil
In an unexpected turn, U.S. crude oil prices plummeted by more than 4% following Saudi Arabia’s decision to slash prices for its Arab Light crude oil for Asian clientele – a move reflecting apprehension over global demand. Analysts view this step by Saudi Arabia as a strategy to retain its market share in the face of record U.S. oil production.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments