Asia Pacific Markets: Nikkei 225 Hits a 33-Year High; Australia's Retail Sales Surprise; South Korea's Kospi Declines

Asia Pacific markets showcased a mixed bag of outcomes on Tuesday as they grappled with the unveiling of multiple economic indicators. At the heart of it all, Japan's Nikkei 225 emerged as a victor, marking a 33-year high and closing at a staggering 33,763.18. This achievement, the highest since March 1990, was primarily driven by gains in technology stocks.

Advertisment

The Nikkei 225's Historic Leap

The Nikkei 225's leap was a reflection of the strong performance of tech stocks. The robust showing of chip-related firms such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest played a significant role in this surge. This rise could be a result of Nvidia and AMD's performance in the U.S. The Topix also rode the wave of this success, closing at an impressive 2,413.09.

Tokyo's inflation for December showed a marginal slowdown to 2.4% from the previous month's 2.6%, while core inflation stood firm at 2.1%, matching expectations. Speculation about Nintendo releasing a new game console also contributed to the rise in their stocks.

Advertisment

Australia's Retail Surprise

Meanwhile, Australia's retail sales for November 2023 presented a pleasant surprise to the market. A 2% month-on-month increase surpassed the 1.2% prediction by Reuters. It suggests that consumers might have delayed discretionary spending in October to take advantage of November discounts, or moved some December holiday shopping to November.

South Korea's Kospi Decline

However, not all markets experienced such positive outcomes. South Korea's Kospi index experienced a decline, partially due to Samsung Electronics predicting a 35% drop in operating profit for the fourth quarter. This forecast missed expectations by a considerable margin and indicates a fall in profit from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.