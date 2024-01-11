Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High

Asia Pacific markets bore witness to a mixed bag of outcomes, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 hitting a 33-year peak, spurred by significant strides in technology stocks. The index, closing at 33,763.18, marked its highest since March 1990, recording a 1.16% incline. The Topix index wasn’t far behind, witnessing an 0.82% hike and ending at 2,413.09.

Contrasting Fortunes in the Asia Pacific

On the flip side, South Korea’s Kospi index saw a slight dip, primarily owing to Samsung Electronics’ downsized earnings forecast for the final quarter of 2023. Providing a study in contrast, Australia’s retail sales for November 2023 outstripped expectations, marking a robust 2% month-on-month surge, a substantial leap over the projected 1.2% rise as per a Reuters poll. This surge broke a four-day losing streak for Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which finally closed at 7,520.5.

U.S. Tech Shares Drive Market Surge

Meanwhile, in the U.S., all three major indexes reported gains, with tech shares at the helm of the surge. Notably, shares of Nvidia touched an all-time peak, while Amazon also posted a considerable increase. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished in the green, with the Nasdaq Composite celebrating its best day since November 14.

Steady Inflation amidst Varied Market Performance

Back in Tokyo, core inflation held steady, aligning with anticipations, while overall inflation in Tokyo decelerated slightly in December. The varied market performance across the Asia Pacific region paints a multifaceted picture, invoking a mix of macroeconomic indicators, corporate earnings forecasts, and consumer spending trends.