en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Asia-Pacific Leads in Digital Assets Adoption, Forecasts Circle

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Asia-Pacific Leads in Digital Assets Adoption, Forecasts Circle

The Asia-Pacific region is making significant strides in the adoption of digital assets, a trend highlighted in a recent report by Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin. Published online today, the report casts a spotlight on the region’s increasingly prominent role in the global technology arena.

Adoption Driven by Tech-Savvy Youth

Key to the growing acceptance of digital assets in the Asia-Pacific region is its young, tech-savvy population, ready and willing to embrace digital wallets. Circle projects a penetration rate of 58% by 2025. This is particularly significant given that billions of individuals in this region are unbanked and are turning to digital applications for financial transactions.

Regulatory Support Fuels Adoption

The report credits the region’s impressive adoption rate, in part, to supportive actions by policymakers and regulators in key countries. Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia have all implemented real-time payment systems that operate 24/7, facilitating the use of digital assets.

Stablecoins: The Future of Cross-Border Transactions

Looking to the future, Circle anticipates that stablecoins, especially for cross-border transactions, will be widely adopted in the Asia-Pacific region. These digital assets hold the potential to offer economic benefits in areas like cross-border payments, trade finance, and remittances, further fueling their adoption.

With its insights into the growth of digital assets adoption, Circle’s report provides a glimpse into a potential future where digital currencies play a crucial role in the financial landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.

0
Asia Economy
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
25 mins ago
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
In a landmark development in global trade, China has outpaced the United States in the export of goods to Southeast Asia in the preceding year. This not only signifies the shifting contours of international trade but also underscores the rising economic influence of China in the region. China’s Growing Economic Influence The expansion of China’s
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
CBRN Defense Market Projected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2028: MarketsandMarkets Report
47 mins ago
CBRN Defense Market Projected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2028: MarketsandMarkets Report
Global Paper Pigments Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2031: A Comprehensive Analysis
1 hour ago
Global Paper Pigments Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2031: A Comprehensive Analysis
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
36 mins ago
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
12th Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace: A Testament to Lord Buddha's Teachings
36 mins ago
12th Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace: A Testament to Lord Buddha's Teachings
Global Nanochemicals Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028
37 mins ago
Global Nanochemicals Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
26 seconds
Unraveling DVLA’s Medical Standards for Driver Licensing in Great Britain
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
26 seconds
DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
28 seconds
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
54 seconds
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
59 seconds
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
1 min
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
1 min
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
1 min
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
4 mins
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
16 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app