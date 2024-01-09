en English
Agriculture

Armenia’s Economy in 2024: A Discussion Between Minister Vahan Kerobyan and Entrepreneurs

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Armenia's Economy in 2024: A Discussion Between Minister Vahan Kerobyan and Entrepreneurs

The Armenian Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, recently convened with entrepreneurs from the Mantashyants Business Club to reflect on the economic accomplishments of 2023 and chart the course for 2024. During the meeting, he accentuated several key areas, including agricultural initiatives, modernization of Armenia’s economy, state support for companies producing complex economic goods, investment projects, and measures to enhance the business environment in Armenia.

Emphasis on Regular Updates

Kerobyan underscored the necessity of consistently updating these programs to ensure their relevancy and efficiency. He also interacted with the businessmen, answering their queries and providing updates on the progress of existing programs.

Major Developments for 2024

Among the significant plans announced for 2024 is the operation of the Amulsar mine, anticipated to create approximately 1,000 new jobs in the Vayots Dzor region. He also spotlighted other large investment projects, including the construction of the World Trade Center in Yerevan and a ski resort in the Aragatsotn region.

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lydian Armenia CJSC and the Eurasian Development Bank to restart the development of the Amulsar mine, bolstered by a $150 million investment. The mine’s estimated operation period is 10 years and 4 months, with plans for an annual production of 200 thousand ounces of gold.

The World Trade Center construction program and the investment project for the ski resort also received governmental approval, indicating a positive outlook for economic development in 2024.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

