Armenian President's Constructive Visit to Georgia Strengthens Economic and Security Ties

In an event that marks a significant stride in international relations, the president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, embarked on a constructive journey to Georgia. The visit, characterized by a series of high-level meetings with an expanded delegation, underscored the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Constructive Dialogues on Shared Interests

Despite the predominantly private nature of the meetings, insights from expert on Georgian studies, Joni Melikyan, indicate that the discussions spanned a vast array of mutual interests. From economic matters to security concerns, the dialogues provided an avenue for both nations to express their viewpoints, leading to constructive engagements.

Surge in Trade and Tourism

The recent years have seen a significant rise in the trade turnover between Armenia and Georgia. An impressive 24% increase in 2017 underscores the growing economic ties between the two nations. Further, the surge in Armenian exports to Georgia is indicative of the flourishing trade relations. The tourism sector, too, has borne witness to this upward trend. With approximately 1.5 million Armenians contributing to the total of 7 million foreign visitors in Georgia this year, the growth in tourism has significantly boosted Georgia's industry.

Shared Vision for Infrastructure Development

Further strengthening their relationship, Armenia and Georgia hold a shared perspective towards infrastructure development. This mutual goal aims to enhance their roles as transit countries, thus fostering economic growth and development. The recent Armenia-EU agreement surfaces as a positive catalyst in this regard, paving the way for improved bilateral relations between Armenia and Georgia.

As the nations look forward to deepening their economic and security cooperation, this visit by the Armenian President sets a promising precedent. It is a testament to the growing ties between Armenia and Georgia and a beacon of hope for their shared future.