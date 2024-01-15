en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Armenia

Armenian Government Ups the Ante: Increased Subsidies for Communities

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Armenian Government Ups the Ante: Increased Subsidies for Communities

In a significant move, the Armenian government has confirmed an upsurge in the subsidies allocated to communities across the nation. The changes, which have been in effect from January 1, were announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan via his Facebook account. The government’s decision marks a pivotal push towards economic development in Armenian communities, including those with high income potential.

Exemptions and Proportional Assistance

Interestingly, the capital city Yerevan and the popular resort town of Tsaghkadzor do not fall under the new subsidy increase. The prime minister pointed out that these two locations possess substantial potential for generating their own income. Despite the diminished subsidies, Pashinyan confirmed that these two locations would not be left unsupported. They are set to receive proportional assistance through specific programs aimed at fostering income growth.

A Continued Commitment

This latest announcement from the prime minister reflects the government’s continued commitment to fostering economic development in Armenian communities. The increase in subsidies is a strategic move designed to bolster the economic strength of communities across the country. It recognizes the importance of supporting local economies and helping them to thrive, making it a significant step forward in Armenia’s economic growth trajectory.

The Implications of the Increase

The implications of this decision are far-reaching. By supporting communities with increased subsidies, the government is investing in the future of Armenia. It is a clear indication that the government is committed to ensuring that every community, irrespective of its income potential, is given the necessary support to grow and prosper. This move will undoubtedly have a positive impact on Armenia’s overall economic health and is a testament to the government’s dedication to its people and their prosperity.

0
Armenia Economy
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Armenia

See more
3 hours ago
US Anti-Corruption Coordinator to Visit Armenia and Georgia for Crucial Talks
Richard Nephew, the US Department of State’s Coordinator for Global Anti-Corruption, embarks on a mission to Armenia and Georgia, marking yet another step in the United States’ efforts to address the global challenge of corruption. Scheduled from January 15-18, Nephew’s visit will focus on discussions surrounding the current efforts to combat corruption and will explore
US Anti-Corruption Coordinator to Visit Armenia and Georgia for Crucial Talks
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Former Armenian Military Deputy Chief Detained over Restaurant Shooting
3 hours ago
Former Armenian Military Deputy Chief Detained over Restaurant Shooting
Armenian Serviceman Goes Missing in Extreme Weather Conditions; Search Operations Ongoing
2 days ago
Armenian Serviceman Goes Missing in Extreme Weather Conditions; Search Operations Ongoing
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
10 seconds
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
18 seconds
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
18 seconds
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
32 seconds
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
34 seconds
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
38 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
49 seconds
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
49 seconds
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
51 seconds
Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
25 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app