The Armenian parliament is currently conducting hearings on the country's potential withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a move initiated by the Yelk faction. In the midst of these discussions, Khosrov Harutyunyan, the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs, and RPA faction MP, has highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union for the modernization of Armenia's economy.

The Promise of CEPA

Harutyunyan underscored that through the CEPA, Armenia stands to gain substantial opportunities to ensure dynamic economic growth. The strategy, he suggested, is to leverage diversified markets and production. He also made it clear that the successful exploitation of these opportunities depends entirely on Armenia's efforts and adaptability.

Historic Agreement

The CEPA was officially signed by Armenia and the EU on November 24 in Brussels. The signing ceremony was attended by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini were the signatories. The agreement is seen as a golden opportunity for Armenia to develop its economy through closer ties with the EU.

Armenia-EU Relations: A New Chapter

The Armenian officials and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia have been focusing on the implementation of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. The discussions have also extended to the development of Armenia-EU relations and cooperation in several spheres. This marks a new chapter in the political and economic relationship between Armenia and the European Union. While the discussions on withdrawing from the EAEU continue, the future of Armenia's economy may lie in the balance of these negotiations.