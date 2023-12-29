en English
Economy

Are Financial Markets Underestimating the Risk of Global Conflict?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST
Are Financial Markets Underestimating the Risk of Global Conflict?

As history unfolds, the specter of global conflict and its potential impact on financial markets is a recurrent worry for investors. A clear illustration is the inception of World War I when, despite the markers of looming strife in Europe, market prices failed to mirror the gravity of the situation until war erupted, triggering economic chaos. This historical vantage point prompts us to question if the present-day financial markets are underestimating the risk of a new wave of global conflicts.

Today’s Geopolitical Tensions

Current geopolitical pressure points include Russia’s military positioning on the Ukrainian border, Israel’s ongoing skirmishes with Hamas, the United States’ military involvement in Ukraine and Israel, and U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria being targeted, potentially by Iranian proxies. There’s an additional conjectural risk of China invading Taiwan while the U.S. is distracted, potentially drawing America into multiple simultaneous conflicts.

Interconnected Conflicts and Market Reactions

This situation raises apprehensions about the interconnectedness of such conflicts potentially leading to a larger, more catastrophic war. Though shareholders have enjoyed a profitable financial year, market forecasters have floundered, underscoring the unpredictability of market reactions to global events.

The Global Economy and Geopolitical Risks

The global economy is projected to decelerate in 2024 due to high interest rates stamping out persistent inflation and economic activity. The US Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark interest rate, and there’s a 76 percent likelihood of a rate cut next March. Oil prices might surge if Middle East producers are embroiled in a broader conflict, but currently, the global economy is better equipped to weather a supply shock than during the 1973 oil embargo.

Impact of Global Interconnectivity

A report by risk intelligence platform provider Adapt Ready underscores the effects of both human-induced and natural disasters on global supply chains and the energy sector in 2023. It explores the repercussions for various sectors, including the enduring impacts of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the year’s most expensive natural disasters. The report also accentuates the frailty introduced by increased global interconnectivity, epitomized by disruptions in the production of critical materials.

Globalization and Economic Fragmentation

The world economy faces fragmentation risks due to geopolitical tensions and military conflicts involving major countries. This has exposed the vulnerability of the global production network and raised concerns about the future of globalization. Amid these uncertainties, sovereign credit risk spillovers in G20 nations and the impact of global climate policy uncertainty are also being closely scrutinized.

Economy International Affairs
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

