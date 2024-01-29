ArcelorMittal SA Faces Severe Financial Setback as Demand Dwindles in 2023

Steel titan, ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited, has spurred alarm amongst its shareholders with a financial forewarning of substantial losses for the fiscal year 2023. The steelmaker, which is the largest in Africa, had projected an increase in demand, an anticipation that unfortunately did not materialize, leading to a severe financial downturn.

Projected Losses and Earnings Downturn

The company warned its shareholders to prepare for a decrease in headline earnings per share, a drop speculated to be between 166% and 197%. This translates to a potential loss of nearly R2.1 billion. Headline earnings usually exclude certain exceptional items. However, the basic earnings presented an even starker picture, with a potential decline reaching up to 261% or a staggering loss of R4.3 billion.

Surpassing the Company's Market Value

This looming loss greatly overshadows the company's market value, which stands at R1.6 billion. This indicates a severe financial setback for ArcelorMittal, painting a grim picture of the steelmaker's financial health.

Challenges Faced by the Longs Business

The primary attributor to this anticipated loss is the series of challenges encountered by the company's Longs Business. Factors such as a slow economy, reduced demand, high transport and logistics costs, and existing electricity challenges have all played a part in this financial plight. Despite engaging with multiple stakeholders, finding solutions for these structural issues proves to be complex.

The Impact on the Steel and Manufacturing Sector

This financial predicament also marks a significant blow to the local steel and manufacturing sectors, with the announcement of the closure of ArcelorMittal's long steel production. This closure will result in substantial job losses, leading to urgent appeals from the downstream steel industry to both Amsa and the South African government to find solutions that would allow the continued operation of Amsa's long steel business in South Africa.

Despite the challenging trade environment, stagnant global steel production, low steel spreads, and high inventory levels, the company is focusing on cash management to keep debt levels within acceptable limits, while it navigates this difficult financial period.