Apple India Hits Record Quarterly Revenue Fueled by iPhone Sales

Apple Inc's Indian division has celebrated its highest-ever December-quarter revenue, driven by a significant surge in iPhone sales and the broader enterprise adoption of Apple products. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, expressed that India observed a strong double-digit growth in revenue during the December quarter, marking a new quarterly revenue record. This growth has been consistent across other quarters of the year, underscoring the importance of emerging markets to the tech giant.

Record Revenues Driven by iPhone Sales

Apple's quarterly revenue soared to $119.6 billion, a 2 percent year-on-year increase, primarily attributed to iPhone sales and a record-high in services revenue. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri, pointed out that 80 percent of Zoho's global workforce uses iPhones, with nearly two-thirds using Mac as their primary computer. Analysts have attributed Apple's growth to the demand for new and older iPhone models, aggressive marketing, consumer financing, trade-ins, and discounts.

Apple Surpasses Samsung

Apple managed to ship over 10 million iPhones in 2023, outpacing Samsung with a 23 percent smartphone revenue share. The average selling price for Apple iPhones stood at $981, contrasting with Samsung's $350. In India, Apple surpassed 10 million shipments for the first time, leading in revenue for the year, bolstered by strong demand and the opening of retail stores.

Impressive Growth in India

iPhone shipments in India experienced a growth of 28 percent in 2023, capturing a 6 percent market share. What's more, iPhones worth over Rs 1 lakh crore were produced in India in 2023, with Rs 65,000 crore worth of made-in-India iPhones exported. This impressive growth has placed India as one of the fastest-growing markets for Apple, despite not being the top smartphone company in terms of volumes.