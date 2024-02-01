Apple Ends Decline with Sales Surge in Holiday Quarter

Apple has ended its period of declining growth with a surge in sales in the holiday quarter, reporting a 2% year-over-year increase in revenue, amounting to $119.6 billion. The iPhone business, which has been a significant contributor to this growth, witnessed a near 6% rise in revenue. Despite the encouraging numbers, investor anxiety regarding sales in China continues.

Record Revenue and Increased Earnings

Apple's financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 highlighted a 16% increase in earnings per diluted share. This growth, coupled with the all-time high in the installed base of active devices, has positioned the company on a favorable trajectory. A cash dividend declaration further accentuated the financial success of the Cupertino giant.

Analysts' View and Market Expectations

Simultaneously, the market's reaction to Apple's recent performance has been mixed. While the company managed to beat consensus sales and earnings expectations, it experienced both analyst downgrades and bearish comments, as well as upgrades and bullish defenses. This dichotomy mirrors the uncertainty that surrounds Apple's future performance, especially concerning its iPhone shipments and supply chain surveys.

The Impact of New Product Releases

The release of new products, including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Vision Pro, has significantly impacted Apple's sales growth. As the company ventures into 2024, the performance of these products will likely continue to shape its revenue trajectory, potentially enabling it to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.