Apparel Retail Market: Changes in Affluence and Demographics Post-COVID-19

The apparel retail sector, a complex web that includes off-price retailers, thrift stores, and non-off-price apparel chains, has been subject to significant market shifts and changes in consumer demographics, largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. From early 2020 onwards, a marked decrease in the affluence of the customer base across all three sub-categories has been noted.

Thrift Stores Lead in Recovery

Thrift stores have shown resilience, managing a quicker recovery in terms of the household income of their customers. In contrast, both off-price and non-off-price retailers are still grappling to attract the more affluent customers they catered to before the onset of the pandemic.

Household Composition of Shoppers

An investigative study conducted by Placer.ai revealed that the income profiles of shoppers at off-price apparel stores align closely with those of thrift store shoppers. However, when considering the household compositions, they bear more similarity to those of non-off-price apparel store visitors.

Family Patronage in 2023

In 2023, families with children emerged as the dominant segment likely to visit off-price and non-off-price apparel stores. Conversely, patrons of thrift stores predominantly hailed from areas with smaller household sizes.

These shifts in the apparel retail sector, particularly the changes in affluence and demographics of the customer base, are reflective of larger trends in consumer behavior influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector's ability to adapt to these changes will be key in determining its future trajectory.