Anticipated Fed Rate Cuts Drive Global Stock Market Gains

Global stock markets are on the rise with investors riding the wave of anticipated aggressive interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. European shares are nearing a 23-month high, suggesting an annual gain of approximately 13%. U.S. stocks are showing a similar positive trend, with S&P 500 futures reaching record levels. The S&P 500 index itself has witnessed a significant 14% increase over the last two months, and its price to earnings ratio has also seen a notable surge.

Anticipation of Rate Cuts Fuels Market Optimism

With inflation rates declining more rapidly than expected, investors perceive an 88% chance of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as March. This represents a dramatic shift from the 21% probability predicted just a month ago. Analysts at Goldman Sachs predict a series of rate cuts leading to a funds rate of 3.25-3.5% by the third quarter of 2025. This anticipation has led to a rally in bond prices, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropping 50 basis points in December. The ICE BofA’s global broad bond market index has rallied about 7% over the last two months, marking its strongest eight-week period on record.

Global Market Trends

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, gained 0.3%. Asian-Pacific shares outside Japan soared by 1.5%, marking their highest point since August. On the contrary, U.S. Treasury yields dropped to a five-month low, which subsequently weakened the U.S. dollar against other major currencies. Both the euro and the British pound sterling hit five-month highs against the weakened dollar. Meanwhile, oil prices remained relatively unchanged after a decline the previous day, as supply concerns eased with shipping resuming in the Red Sea.

Fed Interest Rate Cuts: The Driving Force

Expectations the Fed will cut rates as soon as March are fuelling an end-of-year upside in stocks. According to CME Group, futures traders are pricing in a 74% chance for a quarter-point rate cut at the March Fed meeting, and a 62% probability that the federal funds rate will be an entire percentage point lower in July from its current range of 5.25-5.5%. This anticipation of lower interest rates is a clear indication of how investors are positioning themselves for the new year, driving up global stock markets.