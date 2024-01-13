en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Anticipated Bankruptcy Surge in Germany: SMEs in the Crosshairs

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Anticipated Bankruptcy Surge in Germany: SMEs in the Crosshairs

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is teetering on the edge of a significant increase in bankruptcies across a broad spectrum of industries, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) poised to bear the brunt.

This looming crisis, warn economic experts, is the result of a perfect storm brewing from surging energy costs, inflationary pressures, and the rippling effects of geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing strife involving Russia and Ukraine.

The Vulnerability of SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises, known as the backbone of the German economy, are the most susceptible to this impending economic upheaval. Unlike their larger counterparts, SMEs often lack the financial resilience and resources to weather economic storms, making them disproportionately vulnerable to bankruptcy. A surge in bankruptcies within this sector could trigger widespread job losses, casting a long shadow on the economic landscape.

The Role of Government and Financial Institutions

A chorus of voices is now urging the German government and financial institutions to take proactive measures to prevent a widespread economic crisis. Calls for action are growing louder, with experts pushing for support mechanisms to shield the most vulnerable companies from the anticipated wave of bankruptcies.

Bankruptcy Filings: A Global Perspective

While Germany braces for a surge in bankruptcies, a global trend is emerging. Bankruptcy filings have spiked by more than 12% in the past year alone, a situation exacerbated by the rising popularity of online bankruptcy software. This digital innovation, coupled with an increasing preference for cloud-based solutions, has revolutionized the bankruptcy proceedings landscape, opening up cost-effective solutions for individuals and small businesses grappling with financial distress.

The Dutch Connection

Meanwhile, the Dutch government has stepped in to lend Tennet Holding BV, a grid operator, €25 billion for investments in the grid. This loan is seen as a bridging solution until the sale of Tennet’s German network is finalized, with more than half of the funds earmarked for the German grid. This move underscores the interconnectedness of Europe’s economies, highlighting that the fallout of the anticipated increase in German bankruptcies could have far-reaching implications.

0
Business Economy Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis
Investor portfolios inevitably experience turbulence in the run-up to general elections. However, historical data suggests that long-term stock performance hinges more on factors such as companies’ profits and dividend growth, rather than the outcomes of political events. This insight emerges from research conducted by investment platform AJ Bell, which analyzed election outcomes since 1962. A
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
4 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
10 mins ago
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Guinness World Records: From Trivia to Marketing Powerhouse
1 min ago
Guinness World Records: From Trivia to Marketing Powerhouse
Bitcoin ETFs: Opening New Avenues for Wealth Management Industry
3 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs: Opening New Avenues for Wealth Management Industry
Dr. Partha Chatterjee Warns of Prolonged High Interest Rates: A Balancing Act for Central Banks
3 mins ago
Dr. Partha Chatterjee Warns of Prolonged High Interest Rates: A Balancing Act for Central Banks
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
17 seconds
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
1 min
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
2 mins
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
3 mins
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
3 mins
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
4 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
4 mins
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
5 mins
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
10 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app