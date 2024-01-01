Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Robust GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia

In a pressing call to action, Anthony Mukwita, former Zambian ambassador to Germany, has asserted that Zambia should be striving for a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of between seven and 12 percent. Mukwita, a prominent figure in the country’s socio-political landscape, believes that such ambitious economic growth is paramount to alleviate the widespread poverty afflicting the nation.

The Rationale Behind Mukwita’s Economic Vision

As Mukwita elucidates, robust economic growth is the cornerstone of poverty reduction. His vision of a GDP growth rate of 7 to 12 percent is not merely a statistic; rather, it is a catalyst for a transformative shift that would lift a significant portion of the Zambian population out of abject poverty. His assertion underscores the inextricable link between economic prosperity and societal wellbeing.

Optimism Amidst Challenges

Supporting Mukwita’s optimism are economic experts Kelvin Chisanga and Cornelius Mweetwa, who express high hopes for Zambia’s financial prospects. The country has managed to secure nearly US$40 billion in committed investments, an indicator of its potential for economic growth. Even former President Edgar Lungu is hopeful for improvements in the mining sector, which could serve as a significant boost to the GDP. However, the outlook is not entirely rosy. Zambia faces potential hurdles such as a projected increase in the cost of living and surging inflation rates, which could intensify the pressure on its impoverished population.

Economic Growth as a Tool for Nation-Building

Mukwita’s call to action goes beyond mere numbers. It is a potent reminder of the role of economic growth in nation-building. It is an appeal to the collective conscience of the country, to aim for a resilient economy capable of addressing the pressing issue of poverty. While the specific strategies to achieve these ambitious growth targets remain to be detailed, Mukwita’s statement serves as a powerful catalyst for a conversation that is critical for the future of Zambia.