Economy

Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Ambitious GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Ambitious GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia

In a bold call to action, Anthony Mukwita, Zambia’s former ambassador to Germany, has proposed a daring economic strategy aimed at mitigating Zambia’s poverty crisis. Mukwita has underscored the need for a significant elevation in Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate, envisaging a leap from seven to twelve percent as the primary solution to uplift a substantial segment of Zambians from the clutches of extreme poverty.

Mukwita’s Ambitious Economic Proposal

Mukwita’s proposition, rooted in the aspiration of achieving double-digit GDP growth, reflects a potent ambition to fast-track Zambia’s economic development and enhance the living standard of its poverty-stricken population. The fervent drive for such an ambitious target not only underscores the challenges that Zambia confronts in ameliorating the economic well-being of its citizens but also the potential solutions visualized by experts like Mukwita.

Investments and Digital Initiatives Fuel Optimism

Optimism for Zambia’s financial future is bolstered by nearly US$40 billion worth of committed investments and the government’s initiative to establish Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs). These CDTCs, in collaboration with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, are designed to bridge the digital divide in the country, thereby contributing to economic development.

Economic Challenges and Inflation Concerns

Despite Mukwita’s optimism and the significant influx of committed investments, concerns persist. The Zambia Consumer Association anticipates a substantial increase in the cost of living and projects a 13.1 percent inflation rate. This could potentially exacerbate the existing pressure on Zambia’s impoverished population, thus posing a significant challenge to the realization of Mukwita’s ambitious economic growth target.

Economy Zambia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

