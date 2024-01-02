Another Business Bids Goodbye: Wanderscheid Delicatessen to Close

The rue du Foss in the upper city is set to lose another long-standing business as Vero and Pit Wanderscheid announce the closure of their delicatessen. The announcement, made on social media on January 1, adds to the growing list of businesses that have shut their doors in the past year. The Wanderscheids will keep the shop open throughout January after a short holiday, but it will close permanently thereafter.

Series of Closures

Previously, Boucherie Goedert and brasserie Aubergine also closed their doors in November and October respectively. In addition, Tiirmschen restaurant and the Dean & David city centre outlet had to shut down in 2023. This wave of closures paints a concerning picture of the business landscape in the upper city.

Challenges and Reasons

The Wanderscheids, who had been in business for five years since opening in November 2019, cited the challenges of finding motivated staff and a difficult economic situation as reasons for the closure. Their other business, the Atelier Wanderscheid in rue du Cur, has already closed with its equipment and decor on sale.

The Bigger Picture

Many businesses in the city have been struggling due to disruptions from tram construction and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. These factors, coupled with the series of closures, hint at a larger issue at play in the city’s business environment. The year 2024 begins on a somber note for the city’s businesses, and it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.