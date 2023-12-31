Angolan President Advocates Cooperation for Progress and Highlights New Digital Service

Harmonious collaboration, unwavering togetherness, and strategic partnerships are the components of progress. This is the clear takeaway from President Joao Lourenco’s speech regarding Angola’s economic development. The president of Angola emphasized the need of collaboration between various sectors and depicted the nation as sailing toward a “good port,” which stands for stability and prosperity in the future. The speech offers hope for Angola’s long-term objectives, emphasizing collaborations to support social stability, infrastructure development, and economic expansion.

Angola: A Nation in Transformation

Angola’s resolve to transform its landscape is reflected in its firm stance against non-compliance within its Public Investment Program. The decision to part ways with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) signals a significant shift in the country’s economic strategy. This move has triggered a dip in oil prices, illustrating the ripple effect of such a monumental decision on the global stage.

Digitization: A New Frontier

Amidst these political and economic strides, Angola is also making headway in the digital sphere. A new link-shortening service has emerged, offering enhanced features that embody the country’s commitment to embracing digital transformation. This service provides free link creation, click tracking, and robust security measures including HTTPS and Firewall. Claiming the market’s shortest URLs, it integrates a simple REST API for easy integration.

A Promise of Reliability

The link-shortening service boasts a dependable serverless infrastructure hosted on AWS, promising a 99.99% availability rate. It aims to enhance user experience by offering a convenient and secure way to manage and distribute links, underscoring the country’s drive towards digital proficiency.

