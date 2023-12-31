en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Angolan President Advocates Cooperation for Progress and Highlights New Digital Service

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:02 am EST
Angolan President Advocates Cooperation for Progress and Highlights New Digital Service

Harmonious collaboration, unwavering togetherness, and strategic partnerships are the components of progress. This is the clear takeaway from President Joao Lourenco’s speech regarding Angola’s economic development. The president of Angola emphasized the need of collaboration between various sectors and depicted the nation as sailing toward a “good port,” which stands for stability and prosperity in the future. The speech offers hope for Angola’s long-term objectives, emphasizing collaborations to support social stability, infrastructure development, and economic expansion.

(Read Also: Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action)

Angola: A Nation in Transformation

Angola’s resolve to transform its landscape is reflected in its firm stance against non-compliance within its Public Investment Program. The decision to part ways with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) signals a significant shift in the country’s economic strategy. This move has triggered a dip in oil prices, illustrating the ripple effect of such a monumental decision on the global stage.

Digitization: A New Frontier

Amidst these political and economic strides, Angola is also making headway in the digital sphere. A new link-shortening service has emerged, offering enhanced features that embody the country’s commitment to embracing digital transformation. This service provides free link creation, click tracking, and robust security measures including HTTPS and Firewall. Claiming the market’s shortest URLs, it integrates a simple REST API for easy integration.

(Read Also: President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa’s Fight Against Corruption)

A Promise of Reliability

The link-shortening service boasts a dependable serverless infrastructure hosted on AWS, promising a 99.99% availability rate. It aims to enhance user experience by offering a convenient and secure way to manage and distribute links, underscoring the country’s drive towards digital proficiency.

Read More

0
Africa Economy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By Ebenezer Mensah

End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali

By Israel Ojoko

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Ga ...
@Africa · 55 mins
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Ga ...
heart comment 0
Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo’s Contested Election

By Israel Ojoko

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo's Contested Election
Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel
Sudan’s RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sudan's RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
2 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
4 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
4 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
4 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
6 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
7 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
11 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
12 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
15 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
25 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
38 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
46 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
57 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app