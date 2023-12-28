en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:05 am EST
Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas

The Development Bank of Angola (BDA) has released a financial injection exceeding three billion kwanzas to stimulate growth and development in the province of Cunene. The substantial funding is aimed at bolstering various sectors in the region, encouraging economic diversification and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Investing in Vital Sectors

The BDA’s investment covers a spectrum of projects with the potential to boost local infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, and other critical areas. These sectors are fundamental to the well-being and advancement of the province’s inhabitants. By channeling funds into these pivotal areas, the BDA’s contribution is expected to generate employment opportunities, enhance living standards, and help Cunene province overcome challenges that may be hindering its progress.

A Broader Initiative for Balanced Development

This initiative by the BDA forms part of a more extensive effort to stimulate economic activity in less developed regions of Angola. The bank’s strategy ensures a more balanced and inclusive national development, by targeting areas that have been left behind in the economic growth narrative. The BDA, since 2020, has made available 3,352,240,136 kwanzas to finance 80 projects linked to the Support Programme for Production, Diversification of Exports and Import Substitution (PRODESI) in Cunene province.

Combating Hunger and Strengthening Productivity

Alongside the BDA’s sizable investment, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has also disbursed 9,874,704 kwanzas to 17 agricultural field schools in Cunene province. This funding seeks to strengthen the productive capacity of farmers and combat hunger in the communities. The combined efforts of BDA and IFAD underpin a concerted push to boost economic growth, create jobs, and improve living conditions in Cunene.

0
Africa Agriculture Economy
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia Reestablishes Diplomatic Presence in Burkina Faso: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions

By Hadeel Hashem

UAE Closes Second African Trade Agreement in a Week, Boosting Economic Diversification Efforts

By Salman Akhtar

Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass A ...
@Africa · 40 mins
Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass A ...
heart comment 0
Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape
Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon

By BNN Correspondents

Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon
Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200
Sexually Transmitted Mpox Outbreak in Congo: A Hidden Crisis Fueled by Discrimination

By Safak Costu

Sexually Transmitted Mpox Outbreak in Congo: A Hidden Crisis Fueled by Discrimination
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
2 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
2 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
2 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
3 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
4 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
4 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
6 mins
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
6 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
6 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app