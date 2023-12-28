Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas

The Development Bank of Angola (BDA) has released a financial injection exceeding three billion kwanzas to stimulate growth and development in the province of Cunene. The substantial funding is aimed at bolstering various sectors in the region, encouraging economic diversification and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Investing in Vital Sectors

The BDA’s investment covers a spectrum of projects with the potential to boost local infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, and other critical areas. These sectors are fundamental to the well-being and advancement of the province’s inhabitants. By channeling funds into these pivotal areas, the BDA’s contribution is expected to generate employment opportunities, enhance living standards, and help Cunene province overcome challenges that may be hindering its progress.

A Broader Initiative for Balanced Development

This initiative by the BDA forms part of a more extensive effort to stimulate economic activity in less developed regions of Angola. The bank’s strategy ensures a more balanced and inclusive national development, by targeting areas that have been left behind in the economic growth narrative. The BDA, since 2020, has made available 3,352,240,136 kwanzas to finance 80 projects linked to the Support Programme for Production, Diversification of Exports and Import Substitution (PRODESI) in Cunene province.

Combating Hunger and Strengthening Productivity

Alongside the BDA’s sizable investment, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has also disbursed 9,874,704 kwanzas to 17 agricultural field schools in Cunene province. This funding seeks to strengthen the productive capacity of farmers and combat hunger in the communities. The combined efforts of BDA and IFAD underpin a concerted push to boost economic growth, create jobs, and improve living conditions in Cunene.