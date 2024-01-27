Aliko Dangote: Africa's Richest Man's Fortune Swells by $5.2 Billion in Early 2024

The early days of 2024 have seen a significant resurgence in the financial status of Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Nigerian business magnate has amassed an additional $5.2 billion to his fortune in the first 22 days of the year alone, propelling his overall net worth to a staggering $20.3 billion.

Dangote's Wealth Outstrips African Billionaires

This monetary surge positions Dangote far above other African billionaires such as Johann Rupert. The upswing in Dangote's wealth is largely due to the vigorous performance of his companies on the Nigerian Exchange, more specifically, Dangote Cement Plc. The cement company is the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa and has seen its share price double since the beginning of the year.

The company's impressive market capitalization of over $11.2 billion on the Nigerian Exchange underscores the value of Dangote's 86-percent shareholding in Dangote Cement. This significant stake constitutes a substantial portion of his net wealth. The enhancement in Dangote's wealth also coincides with Femi Otedola's strategic investment in Dangote Cement, highlighting the company's potential to earn foreign exchange for Nigeria and aid in the nation's economic recovery.

Diversified Investments Yield Growth

Apart from the cement industry, Dangote also reaps benefits from his investments in the sugar and salt industries. His companies, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries have experienced considerable growth. Dangote's stakes in these companies, as well as in Jaiz Bank and United Bank for Africa, have appreciated. These developments contribute to Dangote's continued dominance in multiple sectors and his overall financial success.