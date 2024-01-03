en English
Business

Airport Retailing Market to Soar to US$ 46.6 billion by 2028

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Airport Retailing Market to Soar to US$ 46.6 billion by 2028

There’s an undeniable surge in the global airport retailing market, with the industry’s Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) expected to hit 12.17% by 2028. Last year’s market value stood at US$ 23.4 billion, promising a significant leap to an estimated US$ 46.6 billion within the next seven years. The travel and tourism industry, coupled with airport retail spaces, is driving this growth.

The Symbiosis of Travel and Retail

As the frequency of travel activities increases, airport retail venues are becoming more than just convenience spots. They present a unique opportunity for brands to etch lasting memories in the minds of international travelers. With an expansive assortment of facilities and products, the airport retailing segment caters to tourists’ varied needs.

The increasing time travelers spend at airports due to earlier check-in times has created more opportunities for retail interactions. This, along with the rise in disposable incomes and evolving spending patterns of travelers, are contributing significantly to the sector’s growth. The allure of tax-free shopping remains a strong draw, with travelers more inclined to spend on retail offerings due to tax exemptions on various products.

South Korea’s Travel Retail Market

In a recent report by the IMARC Group on South Korea’s Travel Retail Market, the industry is projected to grow at a rate of 5.32% from 2024 to 2032. The growth is attributed to rising international tourism, expanding air travel infrastructure, and increasing economic prosperity and consumer spending. Among the offerings, beauty and personal care products, along with wines and spirits, form the largest segment. The Seoul Capital Area and Yeongnam Region emerge as the largest market.

The Rise of Airport Automation

MarketsandMarkets’ new report projects the airport automation market to grow from US$5.8bn in 2023 to $7.7bn by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8 per cent. The ‘automation level 3.0’ segment is projected to hold the largest market share, and medium-sized airports will make the most of automated technologies. Automated systems contribute to a smoother and more convenient passenger experience, and an increasing emphasis on customer-centric strategies is vital for market growth. The growth in the airport automation market is driven by the pursuit of greater efficiency and passenger convenience, accelerated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on touchless and automated solutions.

Major companies like Daifuku, Collins Aerospace, Siemens, and Amadeus IT Group are actively developing advanced airport automation solutions. The symbiosis of travel and retail, coupled with rising automation, is setting the stage for a transformative era in the airport retailing market.

Business Economy Travel & Tourism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

