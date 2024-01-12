Airbus CEO Foresees Increased Jet Industry Capacity by 2024

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, has projected a surge in the capacity needs of the jet industry by 2024, reflecting a robust demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. This comes at a time when the aviation sector is experiencing a sharp rebound in demand for international air travel, driving increased orders and a backlog of 8,598 aircraft for Airbus. In 2023, the company exceeded its target by delivering 735 commercial aircraft, marking an 11% increase in deliveries and registering record annual jet orders.

Ramp Up in Production

Faury expressed confidence in Airbus’ capacity to meet the target of assembling 75 A320neo family jets per month by 2026. The company is also planning to produce 4 A330 wide-body aircraft a month by 2024 and 10 A350 aircraft a month by 2026. The ambitious production goals follow a period when Airbus has seen its order books filled until the end of the decade for single-aisle jets and 2028 for widebodies. The first delivery of the A321XLR is also expected in the second quarter.

Industry Recovery and Expansion

While Airbus is charting a course for growth, its competitor Boeing is grappling with production issues and the safety grounding of its 737 MAX. In contrast, Airbus is expanding capacity and hiring more workers to secure its production plans as the demand returns to pre-COVID levels. Faury indicated that the aerospace industry would hire between 20,000 and 25,000 workers this year in France alone. The expansion, geared towards meeting the supply-demand imbalance, may involve collaborations with suppliers and innovations in supply chain management.

Implications of Increased Capacity

The increased capacity could bring about significant economic benefits, including job creation, especially in regions involved in aircraft production. The CEO’s comments highlight an optimistic outlook for the industry and underline the need for strategic planning to address potential supply-demand imbalances. Furthermore, Airbus’ focus on ramping up production lines and investing in new technologies could enhance manufacturing efficiency, thereby redefining the future of the aviation sector.