Africa

African Central Banks Raise Interest Rates Amid Economic Adjustments

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:19 am EST
African Central Banks Raise Interest Rates Amid Economic Adjustments

In a cycle of economic adjustment, Central banks across Africa are stepping up their game, pushing interest rates to new heights not witnessed in years. This year alone, the Reserve Bank of South Africa, a leading figure in African finance, has notched up its rates thrice, mirroring a widespread trend of monetary tightening across the continent. This new era of high-interest rates, while aimed at curbing inflation, balancing economic growth, and stabilizing currencies, is inadvertently making borrowing a costly affair for businesses and consumers, potentially putting a damper on economic activity and investment.

Kenya’s Climbing Interest Rates

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), in its year-end report, disclosed that interest rates on the government’s securities have reached a record high, with yields on Treasury bills and bonds closing at 16 percent and 16.8 percent respectively. The government plans on raising 24 billion shillings from short-term Treasury bills and 222 million dollars from long-term Treasury bills in the upcoming year. The Central Bank’s benchmark rate has also taken a leap to 12.5 percent, indicating a rise in debt market and commercial bank rates. Currently, Kenya’s public debt is approximately 63 billion dollars, half of which is domestic.

Saudi’s Bull Market Amid Sliding Oil Prices

Despite the downward trend in oil prices, Saudi stocks are poised to enter a bull market owing to optimism about lower interest rates. The Tadawul All Share Index has seen a surge of over 20% since March. The optimism for the fourth quarter rally emanates from expectations of the Federal Reserve shifting to cutting interest rates in 2024. It’s important to remember that central banks in the Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia’s, largely align their decisions with the US monetary regulator to safeguard their currency pegs to the dollar.

Africa Economy
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

