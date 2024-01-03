en English
Asia

Affordable Luxury: Five-Star Stays Under $200 Worldwide

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Affordable Luxury: Five-Star Stays Under $200 Worldwide

In a world grappling with inflation, luxury travel for the budget-conscious remains a reality. Data extracted from renowned travel search engines, Skyscanner and Kayak, unveil cities where travelers can book five-star accommodations for less than a $200 nightly rate – a beacon for those seeking extravagance without breaking the bank.

Unearthing Affordable Luxury

Skyscanner’s data, based on bookings from January to June 2023, and Kayak’s data, drawn from searches for travel between November 2022 and October 2023, have breathed life into the notion of affordable opulence. Topping the charts for budget-friendly luxury stays are cities that offer a myriad of experiences, from the cultural to the historical, and the serene to the thrilling.

Top Five Cities for Budget-Friendly Luxury

Standing tall at the pinnacle are Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Hoi An, Vietnam; Tirana, Albania; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Hammamet, Tunisia. Each city, in its unique way, presents a montage of attractions. From the cultural richness of Kuala Lumpur and the historical charm of Hoi An, to the awe-inspiring architecture of Tirana, the tranquil beaches of Hammamet, and the captivating theme parks of Chiang Mai, every destination has a distinctive allure.

Other Noteworthy Destinations

Also offering value for money in the realm of luxury are Bogotá, Colombia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Side, Turkey. These cities, too, provide an array of experiences and sights that captivate the senses.

These findings not only highlight that luxury doesn’t always carry a hefty price tag but also that despite economic challenges, opportunities for indulgent vacations persist. They offer travelers a diverse palette of options for their next holiday, proving that the dream of luxury travel can be affordable and accessible to many.

Asia
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

