AfDB Boosts Zimbabwe with $5.32M Grant for State-Owned Enterprises Reform

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has granted Zimbabwe a significant financial boost of US$5.32 million. This grant is aimed at enhancing the governance and accountability of its State-owned enterprises (SOEs). Such financial support is a part of the Institutional Support for State Enterprises Reform (Isser) project. The project, initiated at the start of the previous month, is expected to conclude on September 30, 2026.

AfDB’s Role in Economic Recovery

The funding originates from the AfDB’s African Development Fund. This fund is designed to foster economic and social development in the least developed African countries by offering concessional funding and technical assistance. The Isser project aims to strengthen the governance and management of public entities, reduce fiscal risks, and aid economic recovery. Zimbabwe’s state enterprises, which once accounted for a substantial 40% of the GDP, now only contribute about 7.5%.

Implementing Electronic Systems and Hybrid Ownership Model

The grant will be utilized to support the implementation of electronic systems. These systems will monitor and report compliance with governance and financial management laws. Additionally, the grant will back the introduction of a hybrid ownership model for state enterprises and parastatals. More than a hundred of these enterprises are currently technically insolvent due to issues such as weak corporate governance, corruption, and financial mismanagement.

Privatization: A Potential Solution

Given the dire state of these entities, the Zimbabwean government is also considering partial or full privatisation. This move is seen as a potential solution to the challenges being faced by these SOEs. With an estimated $30 billion needed to recapitalize them, privatization could be a significant step towards improving the financial health of these enterprises.