Advocates Push for Reassessment of Debt Taxation to Foster Growth in Corporate Bond Market

The corporate bond market is in a state of prosperity, despite the retail sector’s tumultuous journey. This growth is considered vital for the economic evolution of the corporate world. Advocates are making a case for the government to reassess fiscal policies related to debt, specifically, the taxation on debt, to foster long-term growth within this crucial segment of the financial market. They believe that adjusting these policies can significantly influence the bond market’s trajectory and create a more conducive environment for corporate lending and investment.

Global Bond Market Expansion

The global bond market has been witnessing a steady rise, with the United States and China covering 39% and 16% respectively, in 2022. The overall size of the global bond market totaled an impressive 133 trillion in the same year, a significant leap from 37 trillion in 2001. This expansion is largely fuelled by government and corporate debt sales across major economies and emerging markets. However, in countries like Bangladesh, the bond market is still in its infancy, dominated by government bonds, with corporate bond issuance growing at a slow pace.

Alternative Funding Methods Rise

Increasing rates have prompted firms to explore alternative funding methods, with a notable rise in convertible bond issuance. U.S. firms have issued over $40 billion in convertibles across 60 deals by the end of the third quarter. Investment grade borrowers are utilizing convertible bonds to save on interest expense. This trend is expected to continue into the new year, with Goldman Sachs predicting a steady rise in issuance by investment grade borrowers.

Rally in the U.S. Corporate Bond Market

The U.S. corporate bond market has seen a significant rally in bond prices over the past two months. This rally is largely driven by expectations of central bank interest rate cuts. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has seen a significant drop, thereby easing borrowing costs globally. This has also benefited highly indebted countries such as Italy, with its bond yields seeing their biggest monthly fall since 2013. The riskier parts of the bond market have become increasingly enticing to investors, with the ICE BofA broad bond market index heading for an annual gain of over 5%.

The bond market did see a volatile round trip in 2023, ending with a historic Treasury rally. However, opportunities still abound for income-seeking investors. The benchmark 10-year yield started the year at 3.9%, briefly touched 5% in late October before settling back to 3.85% at the end of the year. The gains in the Treasury market were echoed in other fixed-income sectors such as municipals, mortgage securities, convertible bonds, and preferred stock. Ed Perks, Lead portfolio manager of Franklin Income fund, advises not to abandon bonds just yet, as corporate bonds yield an average of about 5%, which he believes is attractive. The junk market also appeals to him, given average yields of about 7.5% against a benign credit outlook.