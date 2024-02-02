Advocacy Hub: A New Pathway to Amplify the Private Sector's Voice

The Advocacy Hub, a fresh initiative purposed to empower the private sector's role by bolstering communication between enterprises and governmental bodies, has emerged into the global financial scene. With the intent to magnify the voice of the private sector, this platform seeks to foster an enriching exchange of concepts and advancements within the business community.

Strengthening Private Sector's Voice

By encouraging the private sector to propose innovative solutions to surmount challenges, the Advocacy Hub provides a unique platform for the presentation of ingenious ideas and recommendations concerning policies and legislation. The ultimate objective of the hub is to fuel the private sector's growth and unlock new developmental prospects. This initiative is an effort to improve the allure of the business environment and strengthen the competitiveness of Emirate's economy on local, regional, and global scales.

An Inclusive Approach to Financial Empowerment

The Women's Digital Financial Inclusion (WDFI) Advocacy Hub, a key component of this initiative, has been launched to expedite progress in women's digital financial inclusion, centering on private sector support. Comprising 80 members from around the globe, the hub has driven initiatives to enhance women's access to digital financial services. It’s worth noting that key events such as the Women's World Banking Summit and the UN Capital Development Fund media workshop have underscored the importance of digital financial capability for women.

2023 Campaign for Digital Financial Capability

The Hub's notable campaign for 2023 aims to increase awareness about the benefits of building digital financial capability for women. This campaign has gained backing from prominent organizations and individuals, reinforcing the commitment to this cause. As we move forward, the Advocacy Hub continues to create a more inclusive financial landscape, fostering a constructive dialogue between the private sector and government entities.