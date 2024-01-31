Adidas Surprises Market with Yeezy Success; H&M Announces Leadership Change Amid Economic Uncertainty

The global financial markets have taken a hit as consumer companies’ stocks saw a decline, triggered by the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell’s comments, suggesting that an interest rate cut is not on the horizon. The remarks have muted the optimism that was gaining momentum, courtesy of a recent dip in mortgage rates, which had hit a low after several months. Amid this economic turbulence, two notable developments surfaced in the retail sector.

The Triumph of Adidas

In a surprising turn of events, German sports apparel giant Adidas outperformed expectations, attributing its success to the decision of holding onto its Yeezy brand inventory instead of writing it off. The preliminary results for 2023 show that the Yeezy drops significantly boosted net sales, adding a whopping 750 million. This strategic move led to a gross margin improvement to 47.5% in 2023, and an operating profit of 268 million, marking a 368 million improvement from the guided figures. The company plans to sell the remaining Yeezy product at cost in 2024, projecting a high single-digit growth for the full year and an increase of at least 10% in H2.

Leadership Change at H&M

In contrast to Adidas' soaring success, Swedish clothing retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz announced an unexpected change of guard with the replacement of its chief executive. This strategic shift comes as the company is grappling with stagnant growth and persistent challenges, aiming to revive its business.

Market Repercussions

The news of Adidas's better-than-expected performance led to a swift market reaction, with shares dropping by as much as 8% in Wednesday's trade. However, the company remains optimistic, expecting its operating profit to almost double to 500 million euros this year, despite the discontinuation of its Yeezy business. On the other hand, the leadership change at H&M and the overall market downturn due to interest rate news could signal a challenging period for the retail sector.