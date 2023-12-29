Abu Dhabi’s Non-Oil GDP Soars Amid Economic Diversification Efforts

The capital city of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, has reported a significant rise in its non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2023. The non-oil GDP of the emirate saw a growth of 7.7%, whereas the overall economic growth was recorded at 1% year-on-year. The total GDP hit a record of 290.5 billion dirhams ($79.11 billion).

Efforts Towards Economic Diversification

This growth comes in line with the broader efforts by Gulf states to diversify their economies and minimize dependence on hydrocarbons for long-term sustainable growth. In Abu Dhabi, non-oil activities now constitute over 50% of the emirate’s economy, with the manufacturing sector significantly contributing to this growth.

Manufacturing Sector Fuels Growth

The manufacturing sector contributed 17% to the non-oil GDP and 9% to the overall GDP in Q3. This growth signifies a shift from the traditional petroleum-based economy to a more diversified one. Despite fluctuations in the global oil and gas markets, Abu Dhabi’s economy demonstrated resilience with a 2.8% growth in the total GDP for the January-September period.

Rise in Foreign Investment

A rise was also observed in foreign investment in Abu Dhabi, with a 9.7% increase in 2022, amounting to over 831 billion dirhams. This increase in foreign investment indicates the growing confidence of international investors in the emirate’s economy. The chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Ahmed Al Zaabi, emphasized the effectiveness of the emirate’s strategy to tackle economic challenges.

The non-oil GDP growth of 7.7% in Q3 2023 and the overall economic growth of 1% year-on-year reflect the successful implementation of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to boost other sectors like manufacturing and tourism, notwithstanding the challenges thrown by lower oil production and prices in 2023.