Abu Dhabi Implements New LPG Safety Regulations for Economic Establishments

In a significant move towards enhancing gas safety, Abu Dhabi's Gas Safety Committee, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has announced new safety directives for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) use in economic establishments. The committee, which is comprised of 12 government entities, has taken this step to uphold safety standards, protect lives and property, and to ensure strict compliance with safety requirements.

New Directives and Regulations

The new regulations mandate all economic entities in the emirate to obtain a Certificate of Conformity before engaging in central gas filling activities within buildings. In a shift towards safer gas practices, the regulations also require the use of central gas networks over gas cylinders in buildings. Additionally, the directives enforce that only licensed gas companies can be contracted for such services.

Restrictions on LPG Cylinder Sales and Distribution

Under the new directives, the sale of LPG cylinders by retail outlets like grocery stores and supermarkets is now prohibited. The sale and distribution of LPG cylinders and derivatives are authorized only for entities holding a valid supply contract from ADNOC Distribution. Further, the regulations stipulate that these cylinders must be filled by ADNOC Distribution within the boundaries of Abu Dhabi. The distribution of LPG cylinders is confined to approved locations, and the number of cylinders at any given location must comply with the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice.

Penalties and On-Site Inspections

Non-compliance with these regulations can result in stern penalties ranging from an AED 3,000 fine to the closure of the establishment. The Gas Safety Committee also conducts on-site inspections to enforce these stringent controls and to ensure adherence to the new directives. The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, established in 2018, supports this initiative, focusing on the emirate's energy transition, safeguarding consumers, and minimizing environmental impacts.