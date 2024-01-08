en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

A Year of Rising Costs: National Statistical Committee Reports 8.9% Surge in Service Tariffs

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
A Year of Rising Costs: National Statistical Committee Reports 8.9% Surge in Service Tariffs

As the world ushers in 2024, an unidentified nation battles with a significant surge in the cost of a diverse range of services, as revealed by the National Statistical Committee. The year 2023 has seen a striking escalation in service tariffs, with some sectors witnessing a doubling in prices. The data provided by the committee paints a vivid picture of the economic landscape, marked by a sharp 8.9% rise in service tariffs since the onset of 2023.

Breaking Down the Surge

The committee’s report is a detailed exposition of the soaring service costs across different sectors. The most striking is the veterinary services sector, which saw prices double in the course of a single year. Outpatient treatment services weren’t far behind, with a substantial 23% price hike. In addition, the cost of organizing cultural events has seen an 18% rise, indicating a profound impact on the cultural scene in this nation.

Other Sectors Affected

Other services that have felt the sting of inflation include hairdressing, with a 16.1% price increase, health resort services at 14.8%, and hotel services experiencing a 12.7% surge. Catering and tailoring services have also seen significant rises, at 12.5% and 12.4% respectively. Meanwhile, car maintenance and repair services have become 11.5% more expensive. Housing repairs have seen a 10.7% increase, affecting home-owners and landlords alike.

A Mixed Picture

While the overall trend points towards escalating prices, not all sectors have been hit. Telecommunication services, footwear repairs, and passenger transport services have seen relatively smaller increases, at 6.6%, 6%, and 2.7% respectively. The cost for railway transportation has risen by a modest 1.9%. On the brighter side, some services have even seen a decline in prices. Air travel fares, for instance, saw a decrease of 4.3% in November 2023, offering some respite to frequent fliers. Additionally, repairing television and radio equipment has become 1.6% cheaper, and notary services have marginally reduced in price by 0.1%.

In conclusion, the inflationary trends captured by the National Statistical Committee’s report provide a nuanced understanding of the economic challenges faced by this nation. While the surge in service tariffs has been widespread, the impact varies across sectors. As the world moves further into 2024, the effects of these changes on the everyday lives of the nation’s residents remain to be seen.

0
Business Economy
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
43 seconds ago
Fidelity Bank Plc Prepares for Growth with Enhanced Capital Base
Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading Nigerian banking institution, has made a strategic move to bolster its financial backbone. The bank has put forward an application for a Rights Issue to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). This Rights Issue comprises 3.2 billion ordinary shares, each priced at N10. The terms of this offer dictate that for
Fidelity Bank Plc Prepares for Growth with Enhanced Capital Base
Sussex Police Oppose New Off-License Application Amid Crime Concerns
6 mins ago
Sussex Police Oppose New Off-License Application Amid Crime Concerns
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024
9 mins ago
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Releases Revenue Projections for 2023 and 2024
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
1 min ago
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
Peter Pantry: A Toast to Toronto's Cherished Wine Spot
2 mins ago
Peter Pantry: A Toast to Toronto's Cherished Wine Spot
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip
6 mins ago
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
27 seconds
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
34 seconds
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
1 min
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
1 min
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
2 mins
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
2 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
2 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
2 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
2 mins
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
11 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app