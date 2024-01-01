en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

A New Year Ushers in Financial Changes: What to Expect in 2024

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
A New Year Ushers in Financial Changes: What to Expect in 2024

As the world ushers in a new year, financial landscapes are set to shift as citizens brace themselves for an amalgamation of cost alterations. These changes, typically encompassing adjustments to taxes, utility costs, governmental fees, and social benefit programs, can have significant impacts on household budgets and the broader economy. In a bid to manage their finances effectively and leverage any available cost of living relief, it becomes imperative for individuals to stay informed about these impending alterations.

New Year, New Wages

Starting off on a positive note for the working class, the New Year brings an increase in minimum wage from $14.20 to $15 for most of the state of New York, and a more considerable bump to $16 for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. However, despite this increase, New York now trails behind California and Washington, which already boast a minimum wage of $16. Future wage increments are slated for 2025 and 2026, signaling a progressive trend in wage policies.

FAFSA and Retirement Law Updates

2024 has also ushered in an updated version of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for college students. The revised form is anticipated to be more concise and user-friendly, thereby allowing more low-income borrowers to qualify for financial aid. In an intersection of education and retirement policies, a new law will enable student loan payments to bolster 401(k)’s for specific workers. This innovative approach allows employers to match their employee’s student loan payments with a contribution into the employee’s retirement account.

Minimum Wage Hike Across the Nation

Across the nation, nearly 10 million minimum wage workers are set to witness a considerable boost in their pay at the beginning of the new year. A total of 22 states and 38 cities and counties are ramping up their minimum wage, translating to nearly $7 billion per year in pay for these workers. The demographic breakdown of minimum wage workers reveals that women and racial minorities, particularly Black American workers and Latinx workers, are concentrated in lower-wage occupations and will receive disproportionate shares of these raises.

Price Changes and the Impact on Consumers

While wage increases are a cause for celebration, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has approved a 5% toll increase for 2024 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. This change may offset some of the benefits gained from wage increases. On the flip side, no major price increases are expected in the new year for groceries or other commodities, offering some respite for households. Prices on imported clothing and furniture could see a decrease due to lower freight costs, providing additional relief for consumers. However, restaurant prices are expected to rise due to the cost of labor, with the minimum wage increases in New York State set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Amid these financial adjustments, the property market also witnessed a noteworthy transaction with a $40 million home setting a suburb record, despite requiring additional work. This significant real estate deal adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding financial narrative of the year 2024.

0
Business Economy
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Belgium's Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor's Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year's Speeches - Major Global News

By Momen Zellmi

Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic ...
@Business · 2 mins
2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic ...
heart comment 0
VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023
India’s Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions
Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024
Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 min
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
2 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
2 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
2 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
2 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
3 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
3 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
4 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
5 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 min
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
30 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
34 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
54 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
57 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
60 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app