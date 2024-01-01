A New Year Ushers in Financial Changes: What to Expect in 2024

As the world ushers in a new year, financial landscapes are set to shift as citizens brace themselves for an amalgamation of cost alterations. These changes, typically encompassing adjustments to taxes, utility costs, governmental fees, and social benefit programs, can have significant impacts on household budgets and the broader economy. In a bid to manage their finances effectively and leverage any available cost of living relief, it becomes imperative for individuals to stay informed about these impending alterations.

New Year, New Wages

Starting off on a positive note for the working class, the New Year brings an increase in minimum wage from $14.20 to $15 for most of the state of New York, and a more considerable bump to $16 for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. However, despite this increase, New York now trails behind California and Washington, which already boast a minimum wage of $16. Future wage increments are slated for 2025 and 2026, signaling a progressive trend in wage policies.

FAFSA and Retirement Law Updates

2024 has also ushered in an updated version of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for college students. The revised form is anticipated to be more concise and user-friendly, thereby allowing more low-income borrowers to qualify for financial aid. In an intersection of education and retirement policies, a new law will enable student loan payments to bolster 401(k)’s for specific workers. This innovative approach allows employers to match their employee’s student loan payments with a contribution into the employee’s retirement account.

Minimum Wage Hike Across the Nation

Across the nation, nearly 10 million minimum wage workers are set to witness a considerable boost in their pay at the beginning of the new year. A total of 22 states and 38 cities and counties are ramping up their minimum wage, translating to nearly $7 billion per year in pay for these workers. The demographic breakdown of minimum wage workers reveals that women and racial minorities, particularly Black American workers and Latinx workers, are concentrated in lower-wage occupations and will receive disproportionate shares of these raises.

Price Changes and the Impact on Consumers

While wage increases are a cause for celebration, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has approved a 5% toll increase for 2024 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. This change may offset some of the benefits gained from wage increases. On the flip side, no major price increases are expected in the new year for groceries or other commodities, offering some respite for households. Prices on imported clothing and furniture could see a decrease due to lower freight costs, providing additional relief for consumers. However, restaurant prices are expected to rise due to the cost of labor, with the minimum wage increases in New York State set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Amid these financial adjustments, the property market also witnessed a noteworthy transaction with a $40 million home setting a suburb record, despite requiring additional work. This significant real estate deal adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding financial narrative of the year 2024.