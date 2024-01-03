en English
Economy

A Decade On: Latvians Reflect on Euro Adoption

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
As Latvia marks a decade since its adoption of the euro, a recent survey reveals that a slim majority of Latvians view the currency switch as a positive move. The study, conducted by the research center Norstat in collaboration with LSM.lv, surveyed over a thousand Internet-using residents aged 18-74 between December 19 and 28, 2023.

A Close Call

When asked about their stance on Latvia’s transition from the lats to the euro ten years prior, respondents presented a divided front. A total of 51% expressed agreement that it was a good decision, with 22% in full agreement and 29% mostly agreeing. Conversely, 36% disagreed to some degree, with 19% fully against the change and 17% somewhat disagreeing. The remaining 13% were unsure, demonstrating the complexity of the issue.

The Generational and Ethnic Divide

The survey also shed light on a generational and ethnic divide in opinions on the euro adoption. A significant 68% of young adults aged 18-29 expressed agreement with the euro adoption, in stark contrast to the 42% approval rate among those aged 50-59. The data highlights a potential generational shift in economic perspectives.

In a reflection of Latvia’s multicultural society, the survey found contrasting views among different ethnic groups. While 60% of ethnic Latvians backed the euro, a combined 51% of Russian residents in Latvia disagreed with the switch. This divergence illustrates the ongoing dialogue around national and economic identity in Latvia.

The Broader Picture

The euro, boasting a quarter-century existence, is used by about 350 million citizens across 20 Eurozone countries. Top EU officials have asserted that the single currency has simplified life for Europeans and enhanced their sovereignty. Despite challenges, including a drop in value against the dollar partly due to rising oil prices, Euro-area citizens’ support for the euro is reportedly near record levels.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

