2024 Starts with Market Hangover Amid Economic Uncertainty and India’s Strong Economic Momentum

The commencement of 2024 has witnessed financial markets in a state of hangover, following an era of bullish behavior sparked by the Federal Reserve’s dovish approach. Fund managers have shown an impressive overweight in stocks and bonds, while commodities have suffered an underweight. Despite the current rally, there lies a concern about the potential for a market correction, and investors are advised to tread with caution. The focus might shift towards alpha stock picking rather than macro chasing.

Eurozone Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

The economic data from the Eurozone points towards an inflation rise, with Germany and France encountering higher retail inflation in December. Geopolitical tensions, such as attacks on ships in the Red Sea, have resulted in increased shipping costs, thus adding another layer of economic concerns.

Positive Signs in the United States

However, the United States has demonstrated some positive signs with the Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) indicating a ‘soft landing’ with slower service sector inflation, which is in line with the Federal Reserve’s objectives.

India’s Robust Economic Momentum

India, on the other hand, is striking with a robust Composite PMI and is expected to witness a real GDP growth of 7.3% in 2023-24. This growth surpasses the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7%. The vigorous demand in India could lead to price pressures, as service providers are passing on higher input costs to customers. Nonetheless, the Indian government may need to curb spending to maintain the fiscal deficit at the targeted level, especially since nominal GDP growth is projected at a lower rate than what was previously assumed in the Union Budget.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management anticipates that 2024 will be the year of the bond, with opportunities for fixed income investors to earn yields of 4 to 6 percent by buying bonds from high-quality companies. The firm also believes that the risks fixed income investors faced from duration spread widening or defaults are less of an issue, and it is a good time to move out of cash and short term assets and start extending duration.